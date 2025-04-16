North Korea has earned estimated $20B from military support for Russia: Report | NK News

About the Author
Jooheon Kim
Jooheon Kim is a Correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Aju News Corporation where he covered South Korea's economy and tech sectors, K-pop and inter-Korean politics.
North Korea has earned estimated $20B from military support for Russia: Report
Analysis by ROK think tank highlights DPRK’s windfall from providing troops and arms for war in Ukraine
North Korea has earned an estimated $20 billion in economic benefits through its military support for Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to a South Korean think tank, underscoring the windfall Pyongyang has received from providing troops, weapons and ammunition.
In the report published earlier this month, the ROK government-funded Korea Institute for Defense Analyses (KIDA) assessed that North Korea has reaped the most from sending munitions and supplies, estimating its earnings at some $19.2 billion (27.4 trillion won).
