North Korea has earned estimated $20B from military support for Russia: Report | NK News

North Korea has earned estimated $20B from military support for Russia: Report

Analysis by ROK think tank highlights DPRK’s windfall from providing troops and arms for war in Ukraine
Jooheon Kim April 16, 2025
The DPRK leader meets young soldiers, possibly just before their deployment to fight in Russia's war against Ukraine. | Image: KCNA (April 5, 2025)

North Korea has earned an estimated $20 billion in economic benefits through its military support for Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to a South Korean think tank, underscoring the windfall Pyongyang has received from providing troops, weapons and ammunition.

In the report published earlier this month, the ROK government-funded Korea Institute for Defense Analyses (KIDA) assessed that North Korea has reaped the most from sending munitions and supplies, estimating its earnings at some $19.2 billion (27.4 trillion won).

