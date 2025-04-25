North Korea could soon enrich 230 kg of weapons-grade uranium per year: Report | NK News

News North Korea could soon enrich 230 kg of weapons-grade uranium per year: Report US think tank puts production capabilities over 50% higher than previous estimate as DPRK pushes to mass-produce nukes SHARE COPY LINK FACEBOOK X LINKEDIN MASTODON PRINT North Korea may soon be able to produce up to 230 kilograms of weapons-grade uranium per year for its nuclear arsenal, according to a new analysis of images from two key enrichment facilities, representing an over 50% increase from a previous estimate of DPRK capabilities. In a report published on Thursday, the Institute for Science and International Security (ISIS) estimated that North Korea can now produce around 180 kilograms of weapons-grade uranium annually at its main facilities at Kangson and Yongbyon, an amount that could increase to 215-230 kilograms per year once a new annex at Kangson is fully operational. North Korea may soon be able to produce up to 230 kilograms of weapons-grade uranium per year for its nuclear arsenal, according to a new analysis of images from two key enrichment facilities, representing an over 50% increase from a previous estimate of DPRK capabilities. In a report published on Thursday, the Institute for Science and International Security (ISIS) estimated that North Korea can now produce around 180 kilograms of weapons-grade uranium annually at its main facilities at Kangson and Yongbyon, an amount that could increase to 215-230 kilograms per year once a new annex at Kangson is fully operational. © Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.

No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group. Trending