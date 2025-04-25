 North Korea could soon enrich 230 kg of weapons-grade uranium per year: Report | NK News
NK News Logo
April 26, 2025Apr 26, 2025
NK News Logo

Get behind the headlines
News

North Korea could soon enrich 230 kg of weapons-grade uranium per year: Report

US think tank puts production capabilities over 50% higher than previous estimate as DPRK pushes to mass-produce nukes
Shreyas Reddy April 25, 2025
Copy Icon COPY LINKMastodon Icon MASTODON
North Korea could soon enrich 230 kg of weapons-grade uranium per year: Report
Kim Jong Un walks past rows of centrifuges at a uranium enrichment site in Kangson | Image: Rodong Sinmun (Sept. 13, 2024)

North Korea may soon be able to produce up to 230 kilograms of weapons-grade uranium per year for its nuclear arsenal, according to a new analysis of images from two key enrichment facilities, representing an over 50% increase from a previous estimate of DPRK capabilities.

In a report published on Thursday, the Institute for Science and International Security (ISIS) estimated that North Korea can now produce around 180 kilograms of weapons-grade uranium annually at its main facilities at Kangson and Yongbyon, an amount that could increase to 215-230 kilograms per year once a new annex at Kangson is fully operational.

Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks

  • Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
  • Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
  • The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
  • Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
  • Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe now

All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

Never miss a beat. Try the new mobile app.

Recent Stories

Why the US should modernize nuke storage in ROK if North Korea rejects talks
Why the US should modernize nuke storage in ROK if North Korea rejects talks
How Lee Jae-myung’s adviser thinks Seoul can restart dialogue with North Korea
How Lee Jae-myung’s adviser thinks Seoul can restart dialogue with North Korea
Russia used North Korean missile in deadly strike on Kyiv, Zelensky says
Russia used North Korean missile in deadly strike on Kyiv, Zelensky says

About the Author

Shreyas Reddy

Shreyas Reddy

Shreyas Reddy is the Lead Correspondent at NK News, based in Seoul. He previously worked as a researcher at BBC Monitoring, where his work focused on news and key people and organizations from the Korean Peninsula, Japan, Southeast Asia and the Pacific. Follow him on Twitter.

View more articles by Shreyas ReddyEMAILTwitterLinkedinGot a news tip?Let us know!
© 2025, Korea Risk Group (NK Consulting Inc.). All Rights Reserved