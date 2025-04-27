 North Korea confirms ‘heroic’ troop deployment to Russia, praises alliance | NK News
North Korea confirms ‘heroic’ troop deployment to Russia, praises alliance

Pyongyang cites international law to justify deployment, as Seoul condemns the move as illegal and inhumane
Shreyas Reddy April 28, 2025
North Korean soldiers practice infiltrating an urban target during a military drill | Image: KCNA (April 5, 2025)

North Korea on Monday confirmed for the first time that it had deployed troops to support Russia’s war efforts against Ukraine, two days after Moscow’s military chief openly acknowledged Pyongyang’s involvement, in a clear shift from the two countries' official positions.

In a front-page article in the party-run newspaper Rodong Sinmun, the ruling Workers’ Party’s Central Military Commission lauded the DPRK combat units for “their heroic feats in repelling and crushing the grave acts of sovereignty infringement committed by the Ukrainian authorities” in Russia’s western Kursk region that borders Ukraine.

Shreyas Reddy

Shreyas Reddy

Shreyas Reddy is the Lead Correspondent at NK News, based in Seoul. He previously worked as a researcher at BBC Monitoring, where his work focused on news and key people and organizations from the Korean Peninsula, Japan, Southeast Asia and the Pacific.

