North Korea boasts of Mount Paektu’s UNESCO designation as Global Geopark | NK News

North Korea boasts of Mount Paektu’s UNESCO designation as Global Geopark
Recognition boosts Pyongyang’s efforts to promote mountain as both geological treasure and sacred symbol of Kim dynasty
North Korea has trumpeted UNESCO’s recent designation of Mount Paektu as a “Global Geopark,” a rare international recognition that Pyongyang is using to elevate the propaganda value of its tallest mountain within the Kim family’s cult of personality.
A short report issued by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Monday stated that the designation further highlights the geological and tourism value of Mount Paektu, regarded as the "ancestral mountain."
