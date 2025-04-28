New Zealand deploys military plane to monitor North Korean maritime smuggling | NK News

New Zealand has deployed a long-range patrol aircraft to monitor North Korea’s maritime smuggling and sanctions evasion activities, Japan’s foreign ministry announced on Friday.
In a press release, the ministry stated that a Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) P-8A Poseidon aircraft began its operation from Kadena Air Base in Okinawa in mid-April and will continue until early May.
