New US surveillance jet conducts test flights near North Korean border | NK News

About the Author
Anton Sokolin
Anton Sokolin is the data correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Reuters, TASS and the Korea Trade Promotion Corporation (KOTRA).
New US surveillance jet conducts test flights near North Korean border
Daily missions along demilitarized zone mark first known deployment since BD-700 arrived on peninsula in February
The U.S. Army’s newest spy jet has started test flight missions across the ROK to monitor North Korea, aviation data shows, marking its first known deployment near the demilitarized zone (DMZ) since arriving on the peninsula in February.
The BD-700, a Bombardier Global 6500 business jet equipped with surveillance equipment, began flying daily missions across South Korea along the DMZ from the Yellow Sea to the East Sea (Sea of Japan) on March 31, according to real-time aviation tracking platform ADS-B Exchange.
