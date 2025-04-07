New US surveillance jet conducts test flights near North Korean border | NK News

The U.S. Army’s newest spy jet has started test flight missions across the ROK to monitor North Korea, aviation data shows, marking its first known deployment near the demilitarized zone (DMZ) since arriving on the peninsula in February.

The BD-700, a Bombardier Global 6500 business jet equipped with surveillance equipment, began flying daily missions across South Korea along the DMZ from the Yellow Sea to the East Sea (Sea of Japan) on March 31, according to real-time aviation tracking platform ADS-B Exchange.