 Kim Yo Jong rebukes US, ROK, Japan over calls for North Korea’s denuclearization | NK News
NK News Logo
April 09, 2025Apr 09, 2025
NK News Logo

Get behind the headlines
News

Kim Yo Jong rebukes US, ROK, Japan over calls for North Korea’s denuclearization

In KCNA statement, North Korean leader’s sister dismisses trilateral push for denuclearization as outdated and hostile
Shreyas Reddy April 9, 2025
Copy Icon COPY LINKMastodon Icon MASTODON
Kim Yo Jong rebukes US, ROK, Japan over calls for North Korea’s denuclearization
Kim Yo Jong speaking during a North Korean ruling party meeting | Image: KCTV (Aug. 11, 2022)

The North Korean leader’s powerful sister has condemned the U.S., Japan and South Korea for pursuing a “nonsensical” and "anachronistic" denuclearization agenda, while reaffirming Pyongyang’s nuclear development as a necessary response to the allies’ “hostile” policies.

In a statement released through the state-owned Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Wednesday, Kim Yo Jong slammed the foreign ministers of the three countries for continuing to push for the “complete denuclearization” of the DPRK and labeling it as a “threat.”

Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks

  • Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
  • Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
  • The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
  • Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
  • Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe now

All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

Never miss a beat. Try the new mobile app.

Recent Stories

Cuts to US-funded broadcasters risk silencing key sources for North Korea
Cuts to US-funded broadcasters risk silencing key sources for North Korea
Chinese soldiers join North Korean, Russian troops in war against Ukraine: Kyiv
Chinese soldiers join North Korean, Russian troops in war against Ukraine: Kyiv
Tourism on hold: North Korea signals shift in strategy as reopening fizzles
Tourism on hold: North Korea signals shift in strategy as reopening fizzles

About the Author

Shreyas Reddy

Shreyas Reddy

Shreyas Reddy is the Lead Correspondent at NK News, based in Seoul. He previously worked as a researcher at BBC Monitoring, where his work focused on news and key people and organizations from the Korean Peninsula, Japan, Southeast Asia and the Pacific. Follow him on Twitter.

View more articles by Shreyas ReddyEMAILTwitterLinkedinGot a news tip?Let us know!
© 2025, Korea Risk Group (NK Consulting Inc.). All Rights Reserved