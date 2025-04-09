Kim Yo Jong rebukes US, ROK, Japan over calls for North Korea’s denuclearization | NK News

The North Korean leader’s powerful sister has condemned the U.S., Japan and South Korea for pursuing a “nonsensical” and "anachronistic" denuclearization agenda, while reaffirming Pyongyang’s nuclear development as a necessary response to the allies’ “hostile” policies.
In a statement released through the state-owned Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Wednesday, Kim Yo Jong slammed the foreign ministers of the three countries for continuing to push for the “complete denuclearization” of the DPRK and labeling it as a “threat.”
