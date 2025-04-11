 Kim Shin-jo, North Korean commando sent to kill South’s president, dies at 83 | NK News
Kim Shin-jo, North Korean commando sent to kill South’s president, dies at 83

A survivor of 1968 Blue House raid, Kim stayed in the South and underwent an improbable transformation into a man of God
Fyodor Tertitskiy April 11, 2025
Kim Shin-jo and South Korea's Blue House | Images: play 채널A YouTube channel and Wikimedia Commons

South Korea quietly said goodbye this week to one of the most extraordinary North Koreans to ever cross the 38th parallel — Kim Shin-jo — who died at the age of 83 on Wednesday.

While many are now familiar with the defectors and refugees who make dangerous journeys to escape the DPRK, Kim did not belong in this category. He wasn’t fleeing the regime when he crossed the heavily militarized inter-Korean border in 1968; he was following orders to infiltrate the South, marching through the snow with weapons on a mission to kill the president.

About the Author

Fyodor Tertitskiy

Fyodor Tertitskiy

Fyodor Tertitskiy is a leading researcher at Seoul’s Kookmin University. He holds a Ph.D. in Sociology from Seoul National University and is the author of several books on North Korean history and military in English and Korean.

