Kim Shin-jo, North Korean commando sent to kill South’s president, dies at 83 | NK News

Features Kim Shin-jo, North Korean commando sent to kill South’s president, dies at 83 A survivor of 1968 Blue House raid, Kim stayed in the South and underwent an improbable transformation into a man of God SHARE COPY LINK FACEBOOK X LINKEDIN MASTODON PRINT South Korea quietly said goodbye this week to one of the most extraordinary North Koreans to ever cross the 38th parallel — Kim Shin-jo — who died at the age of 83 on Wednesday. While many are now familiar with the defectors and refugees who make dangerous journeys to escape the DPRK, Kim did not belong in this category. He wasn’t fleeing the regime when he crossed the heavily militarized inter-Korean border in 1968; he was following orders to infiltrate the South, marching through the snow with weapons on a mission to kill the president. South Korea quietly said goodbye this week to one of the most extraordinary North Koreans to ever cross the 38th parallel — Kim Shin-jo — who died at the age of 83 on Wednesday. While many are now familiar with the defectors and refugees who make dangerous journeys to escape the DPRK, Kim did not belong in this category. He wasn’t fleeing the regime when he crossed the heavily militarized inter-Korean border in 1968; he was following orders to infiltrate the South, marching through the snow with weapons on a mission to kill the president. © Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.

No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group. Trending