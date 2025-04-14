 Kim Jong Un sends $2M to Japan for education of pro-DPRK youth: State media | NK News
Kim Jong Un sends $2M to Japan for education of pro-DPRK youth: State media

North Korean leader’s annual donation to Chongryon aims to secure loyalty amid declining youth interest in regime
Seung-Yeon Chung April 14, 2025
Kim Jong Un with Chongryon students who visited the country to participate in a New Year’s concert | Image: KCNA (Jan. 3, 2025)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has sent $2 million in educational aid to the pro-DPRK organization of ethnic Koreans in Japan, according to state media, a gesture aimed at securing the loyalty of members at a time when its younger generation is increasingly disinterested in the regime’s ideology.

The state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Monday that Kim sent 287.02 million yen (about $2 million) in donations to the General Association of Korean Residents in Japan, better known as Chongryon, to mark founding leader Kim Il Sung’s 113th birthday on April 15.

