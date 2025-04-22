Influencers behaving badly? YouTubers test limits chasing views in North Korea | NK News

In his latest videos, the Danish YouTuber “Adventure Jones” boasts that he “sneaked” into North Korea after finding “a gap” into the country. He portrays himself as a rule-breaker, showing images of Korean People’s Army soldiers in Pyongyang right after clips of guides explicitly prohibiting such filming. He also revealed a “pornographic” tattoo on his body at a taekwondo demonstration and joked to nervous guides about injecting heroin.
“You will see in these videos how I took some really big chances, and way too risky, which could have had fatal consequences in different ways,” he says, alongside visuals of North Korean missiles and flashing alarms.
