Influencers behaving badly? YouTubers test limits chasing views in North Korea | NK News

Features Influencers behaving badly? YouTubers test limits chasing views in North Korea Wave of videos from Pyongyang marathon shows visitors taking risks for content that could endanger themselves and locals SHARE COPY LINK FACEBOOK X LINKEDIN MASTODON PRINT In his latest videos, the Danish YouTuber “Adventure Jones” boasts that he “sneaked” into North Korea after finding “a gap” into the country. He portrays himself as a rule-breaker, showing images of Korean People’s Army soldiers in Pyongyang right after clips of guides explicitly prohibiting such filming. He also revealed a “pornographic” tattoo on his body at a taekwondo demonstration and joked to nervous guides about injecting heroin. “You will see in these videos how I took some really big chances, and way too risky, which could have had fatal consequences in different ways,” he says, alongside visuals of North Korean missiles and flashing alarms. In his latest videos, the Danish YouTuber “Adventure Jones” boasts that he “sneaked” into North Korea after finding “a gap” into the country. He portrays himself as a rule-breaker, showing images of Korean People’s Army soldiers in Pyongyang right after clips of guides explicitly prohibiting such filming. He also revealed a “pornographic” tattoo on his body at a taekwondo demonstration and joked to nervous guides about injecting heroin. “You will see in these videos how I took some really big chances, and way too risky, which could have had fatal consequences in different ways,” he says, alongside visuals of North Korean missiles and flashing alarms. © Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.

No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group. Trending