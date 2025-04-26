 In a first, Russia confirms North Korea's involvement in Ukraine war | NK News
April 27, 2025Apr 27, 2025
In a first, Russia confirms North Korea’s involvement in Ukraine war

Moscow praises DPRK troops’ ‘fortitude and heroism’ while claiming ‘liberation’ of region from Ukrainian forces
Anton Sokolin | Shreyas Reddy April 26, 2025
North Korean soldiers practice invasion scenarios during a training drill | Image: KCNA (April 5, 2025)

Russia’s military chief, in an official shift, confirmed the use of North Korean soldiers in its war against Ukraine, during a briefing to Russian President Vladimir Putin Saturday focused on the country’s claimed liberation of Kursk. 

“The DPRK fighters demonstrated high professionalism in liberating the Kursk region from the Ukrainian Armed Forces,” Valery Gerasimov, the general staff chief of the Russian armed forces, said in a video call with President Vladimir Putin posted by the Kremlin.

