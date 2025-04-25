How Lee Jae-myung’s adviser thinks Seoul can restart dialogue with North Korea | NK News

South Korea’s upcoming presidential election in June could bring major changes to ROK policy toward North Korea, with former opposition leader Lee Jae-myung the early favorite as parties finalize their candidates.

But while Lee once made inter-Korean peace a pillar of his political identity, his pivot toward the center has raised questions about how he will approach a dramatically reshaped security landscape — marked by Pyongyang’s increasingly hostile stance toward Seoul and deepening military ties with Moscow.