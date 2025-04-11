How China’s role in Ukraine differs from North Korea’s state-backed war effort | NK News

About the Author
Anton Sokolin
Anton Sokolin is the data correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Reuters, TASS and the Korea Trade Promotion Corporation (KOTRA).
Get behind the headlines
|
Analysis
How China’s role in Ukraine differs from North Korea’s state-backed war effort
Experts say Kyiv is using capture of Chinese mercenaries to argue Russia is aligned with both Pyongyang and Beijing
The capture of two Chinese soldiers by Ukrainian forces in Donbas has drawn new attention to the scope and character of foreign involvement in Russia’s war, prompting Kyiv to publicly link Beijing with Pyongyang and Tehran as backers of Moscow’s military campaign.
However, the alleged presence of 150 Chinese soldiers, many reportedly self-enlisted and driven by promises of Russian citizenship, stands in stark contrast to North Korea’s involvement in the Ukraine war.
The capture of two Chinese soldiers by Ukrainian forces in Donbas has drawn new attention to the scope and character of foreign involvement in Russia’s war, prompting Kyiv to publicly link Beijing with Pyongyang and Tehran as backers of Moscow’s military campaign.
However, the alleged presence of 150 Chinese soldiers, many reportedly self-enlisted and driven by promises of Russian citizenship, stands in stark contrast to North Korea’s involvement in the Ukraine war.
© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
Get the Daily Update
Start your day with