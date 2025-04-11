 How China’s role in Ukraine differs from North Korea’s state-backed war effort | NK News
How China’s role in Ukraine differs from North Korea’s state-backed war effort

Experts say Kyiv is using capture of Chinese mercenaries to argue Russia is aligned with both Pyongyang and Beijing
Anton Sokolin April 11, 2025
How China’s role in Ukraine differs from North Korea’s state-backed war effort
Passports belonging to two Chinese soldiers captured by the Ukrainian military in Donbas in April, 2025 | Image: Screengrab from footage by Volodymyr Zelensky via Facebook

The capture of two Chinese soldiers by Ukrainian forces in Donbas has drawn new attention to the scope and character of foreign involvement in Russia’s war, prompting Kyiv to publicly link Beijing with Pyongyang and Tehran as backers of Moscow’s military campaign.

However, the alleged presence of 150 Chinese soldiers, many reportedly self-enlisted and driven by promises of Russian citizenship, stands in stark contrast to North Korea’s involvement in the Ukraine war.

