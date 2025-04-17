From defector to defender: One lawyer's fight for North Korean human rights | NK News

About the Author
Jooheon Kim
Jooheon Kim is a Correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Aju News Corporation where he covered South Korea's economy and tech sectors, K-pop and inter-Korean politics.
From defector to defender: One lawyer’s fight for North Korean human rights
In interview, Lee Young-hyeon shares how he became the first DPRK escapee to pass the bar exam in the South
Lee Young-hyeon's journey to becoming a lawyer in South Korea was far from typical.
At just 14 years old, he risked everything to escape North Korea, subsequently working in China instead of going to school. He didn’t even begin learning English until he resettled in the South years later.
