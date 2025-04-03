 Defectors divided: North Korean escapees weigh in on impeachment ruling | NK News
April 06, 2025
Defectors divided: North Korean escapees weigh in on impeachment ruling

As Yoon’s impeachment looms, escapees grapple with differing views on future of ROK’s democracy and their role in it
Ifang Bremer April 3, 2025
Defectors divided: North Korean escapees weigh in on impeachment ruling
An anti-impeachment activist protests near South Korea's Constitutional Court | Image: NK News

As South Korea awaits a crucial ruling on President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment set for Friday, North Korean defectors find themselves at odds over his leadership. Some see him as a defender of human rights and freedom, while others worry his recent actions — like declaring martial law — threaten South Korea’s democratic values. 

As the political crisis unfolds, the defector community, now numbering around 34,000, is divided on what democracy in South Korea should truly look like and how inclusive its political system is for those who escaped North Korea.

Ifang Bremer

Ifang Bremer

Ifang Bremer is a Seoul Correspondent at NK News. He has worked on investigations for The Guardian and The Observer and previously wrote features on Korea for Dutch newspaper NRC.

