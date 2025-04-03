Defectors divided: North Korean escapees weigh in on impeachment ruling | NK News

Features Defectors divided: North Korean escapees weigh in on impeachment ruling As Yoon’s impeachment looms, escapees grapple with differing views on future of ROK’s democracy and their role in it SHARE COPY LINK FACEBOOK X LINKEDIN MASTODON PRINT As South Korea awaits a crucial ruling on President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment set for Friday, North Korean defectors find themselves at odds over his leadership. Some see him as a defender of human rights and freedom, while others worry his recent actions — like declaring martial law — threaten South Korea’s democratic values. As the political crisis unfolds, the defector community, now numbering around 34,000, is divided on what democracy in South Korea should truly look like and how inclusive its political system is for those who escaped North Korea. As South Korea awaits a crucial ruling on President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment set for Friday, North Korean defectors find themselves at odds over his leadership. Some see him as a defender of human rights and freedom, while others worry his recent actions — like declaring martial law — threaten South Korea’s democratic values. As the political crisis unfolds, the defector community, now numbering around 34,000, is divided on what democracy in South Korea should truly look like and how inclusive its political system is for those who escaped North Korea. © Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.

