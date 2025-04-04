Court upholds Yoon's impeachment, raising questions about North Korea relations | NK News

South Korea’s Constitutional Court has unanimously upheld the impeachment of President Yoon Suk-yeol for his controversial declaration of martial law citing “pro-North” domestic forces, raising questions about the future of inter-Korean relations.
“By declaring martial law in this case in violation of the Constitution and laws, the respondent recreated the history of abuse of state emergency powers, shocking the people and causing chaos in all areas including society, economy, politics, diplomacy and in general,” the eight-judge bench stated while reading out its ruling on Friday.
South Korea’s Constitutional Court has unanimously upheld the impeachment of President Yoon Suk-yeol for his controversial declaration of martial law citing “pro-North” domestic forces, raising questions about the future of inter-Korean relations.
“By declaring martial law in this case in violation of the Constitution and laws, the respondent recreated the history of abuse of state emergency powers, shocking the people and causing chaos in all areas including society, economy, politics, diplomacy and in general,” the eight-judge bench stated while reading out its ruling on Friday.
Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks
-
Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
-
Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
-
The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
-
Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
-
Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe
now
All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.