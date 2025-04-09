Chinese soldiers join North Korean, Russian troops in war against Ukraine: Kyiv | NK News

Chinese soldiers have joined Russia and North Korean troops fighting against Ukraine, Kyiv announced Tuesday after capturing two Chinese prisoners of war in Donbas. The U.S. called the news “disturbing,” labeling Beijing a “major enabler” of Russia in the Ukraine war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote in a social media post that Kyiv’s military had engaged in combat with six Chinese servicemen fighting as part of the Russian army in the Donetsk region, with two of them taken prisoner.