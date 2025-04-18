 Canada to deploy patrol aircraft to monitor North Korea sanctions violations | NK News
April 18, 2025Apr 18, 2025
Canada to deploy patrol aircraft to monitor North Korea sanctions violations

CP-140 Aurora will operate out of Japan from late April, after past surveillance led to confrontations with China
Shreyas Reddy April 18, 2025
Canada to deploy patrol aircraft to monitor North Korea sanctions violations
A CP-140 Aurora long-range patrol aircraft | Image: Government of Canada

Canada will deploy a patrol aircraft to Japan later this month to monitor North Korea’s illicit maritime activities aimed at circumventing U.N. sanctions, Tokyo’s foreign ministry announced on Thursday.

According to a ministry press release, a Royal Canadian Air Force CP-140 Aurora long-range patrol aircraft will operate out of the Kadena Air Base in Okinawa from late April to mid-May, carrying out surveillance of illegal ship-to-ship transfers by North Korean vessels.

About the Author

Shreyas Reddy

Shreyas Reddy

Shreyas Reddy is the Lead Correspondent at NK News, based in Seoul. He previously worked as a researcher at BBC Monitoring, where his work focused on news and key people and organizations from the Korean Peninsula, Japan, Southeast Asia and the Pacific.

