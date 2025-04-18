Canada to deploy patrol aircraft to monitor North Korea sanctions violations | NK News

Canada will deploy a patrol aircraft to Japan later this month to monitor North Korea’s illicit maritime activities aimed at circumventing U.N. sanctions, Tokyo’s foreign ministry announced on Thursday.
According to a ministry press release, a Royal Canadian Air Force CP-140 Aurora long-range patrol aircraft will operate out of the Kadena Air Base in Okinawa from late April to mid-May, carrying out surveillance of illegal ship-to-ship transfers by North Korean vessels.
