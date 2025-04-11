Beyond the finish line: Foreign runners reflect on rare journey to North Korea | NK News

Hundreds of foreigners descended on North Korea this week for the revival of the country’s premier marathon, offering the outside world a rare opportunity to travel to one of the world’s most secretive countries after years of isolation.
The 31st Pyongyang International Marathon on Sunday marked a long-awaited return following five straight years of cancellations due to COVID-related border closures. It brought together over 500 participants, including around 200 amateur runners from more than 40 countries.
Hundreds of foreigners descended on North Korea this week for the revival of the country’s premier marathon, offering the outside world a rare opportunity to travel to one of the world’s most secretive countries after years of isolation.
The 31st Pyongyang International Marathon on Sunday marked a long-awaited return following five straight years of cancellations due to COVID-related border closures. It brought together over 500 participants, including around 200 amateur runners from more than 40 countries.
Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks
-
Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
-
Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
-
The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
-
Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
-
Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe
now
All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.