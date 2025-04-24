Ask a North Korean: What’s the biggest falsehood you’ve heard about the DPRK? | NK News

About the Author
Joshua Kim
Joshua is a pseudonym for a North Korean defector writer. He was born and raised in North Korea and lived there until he defected in 2019. He now resides in South Korea.
Get behind the headlines
|
Ask A North Korean
Ask a North Korean: What’s the biggest falsehood you’ve heard about the DPRK?
A defector writes about claims of underground North Korean churches and what faith is really like under Kim family rule
“Ask a North Korean” is an NK News series featuring interviews with and columns by North Korean defectors, most of whom left the DPRK within the last few years.
Readers may submit their questions for defectors by emailing [email protected] and including their first name and city of residence.
“Ask a North Korean” is an NK News series featuring interviews with and columns by North Korean defectors, most of whom left the DPRK within the last few years.
Readers may submit their questions for defectors by emailing [email protected] and including their first name and city of residence.
© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
Get the Daily Update
Start your day with