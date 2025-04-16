 Ask a North Korean: What is one item you wished you could have brought with you? | NK News
NK News Logo
April 16, 2025Apr 16, 2025
NK News Logo

Get behind the headlines
Ask A North Korean

Ask a North Korean: What is one item you wished you could have brought with you?

A defector writes about her memories of loved ones and what she regrets leaving behind that still impacts her today
Rose April 16, 2025
Copy Icon COPY LINKMastodon Icon MASTODON
Ask a North Korean: What is one item you wished you could have brought with you?
A North Korean woman taking pictures in Kaesong | Image: Eric Lafforgue (Sept. 2012)

“Ask a North Korean” is an NK News series featuring interviews with and columns by North Korean defectors, most of whom left the DPRK within the last few years.

Readers may submit their questions for defectors by emailing [email protected] and including their first name and city of residence.

Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks

  • Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
  • Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
  • The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
  • Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
  • Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe now

All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

Never miss a beat. Try the new mobile app.

Recent Stories

Russian court blocks Telegram post on North Korean soldiers captured by Ukraine
Russian court blocks Telegram post on North Korean soldiers captured by Ukraine
Culinary dreams: North Korean defectors seek a fresh start in South’s kitchens
Culinary dreams: North Korean defectors seek a fresh start in South’s kitchens
Kim Jong Un sends $2M to Japan for education of pro-DPRK youth: State media
Kim Jong Un sends $2M to Japan for education of pro-DPRK youth: State media

About the Author

Rose

Rose is a pseudonym for a North Korean defector writer. She was born in the city of Chongjin and lived in North Korea until she defected with her family in 2019, resettling in South Korea in Jan. 2020. She previously worked as a video producer in North Korea, specifically in wedding production, and now works in the marketing department of an advertising company.

View more articles by RoseGot a news tip?Let us know!
© 2025, Korea Risk Group (NK Consulting Inc.). All Rights Reserved