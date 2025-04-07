 Air Koryo makes rare flight to Shanghai amid influx of foreigners to Pyongyang | NK News
April 07, 2025
Air Koryo makes rare flight to Shanghai amid influx of foreigners to Pyongyang

But expert says flight was unlikely related to Pyongyang marathon, instead suggesting it carried businesspeople, workers
Anton Sokolin April 7, 2025
Air Koryo's newest aircraft, a Ukrainian-made Antonov-148 purchased in 2013. The design first made a commercial appearance in 2009 | Photo: Vasiliy Koba, Wikimedia Commons

North Korea’s state carrier Air Koryo made a rare flight from Pyongyang to Shanghai over the weekend, its first this year and only the second since the outbreak of the pandemic, as the DPRK hosted hundreds of international visitors for the Pyongyang International Marathon.

The airline’s Antonov An-148 (tail number P-672), a small aircraft typically used for domestic routes and flights to Vladivostok, departed the DPRK capital around 8 p.m. KST and landed at Shanghai Pudong International Airport less than two hours later at 10 p.m., according to aviation tracker Flightradar24.

