Air Koryo makes rare flight to Shanghai amid influx of foreigners to Pyongyang | NK News

About the Author
Anton Sokolin
Anton Sokolin is the data correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Reuters, TASS and the Korea Trade Promotion Corporation (KOTRA).
Air Koryo makes rare flight to Shanghai amid influx of foreigners to Pyongyang
But expert says flight was unlikely related to Pyongyang marathon, instead suggesting it carried businesspeople, workers
North Korea’s state carrier Air Koryo made a rare flight from Pyongyang to Shanghai over the weekend, its first this year and only the second since the outbreak of the pandemic, as the DPRK hosted hundreds of international visitors for the Pyongyang International Marathon.
The airline’s Antonov An-148 (tail number P-672), a small aircraft typically used for domestic routes and flights to Vladivostok, departed the DPRK capital around 8 p.m. KST and landed at Shanghai Pudong International Airport less than two hours later at 10 p.m., according to aviation tracker Flightradar24.
