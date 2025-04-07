Air Koryo makes rare flight to Shanghai amid influx of foreigners to Pyongyang | NK News

News Air Koryo makes rare flight to Shanghai amid influx of foreigners to Pyongyang But expert says flight was unlikely related to Pyongyang marathon, instead suggesting it carried businesspeople, workers SHARE COPY LINK FACEBOOK X LINKEDIN MASTODON PRINT North Korea’s state carrier Air Koryo made a rare flight from Pyongyang to Shanghai over the weekend, its first this year and only the second since the outbreak of the pandemic, as the DPRK hosted hundreds of international visitors for the Pyongyang International Marathon. The airline’s Antonov An-148 (tail number P-672), a small aircraft typically used for domestic routes and flights to Vladivostok, departed the DPRK capital around 8 p.m. KST and landed at Shanghai Pudong International Airport less than two hours later at 10 p.m., according to aviation tracker Flightradar24. North Korea’s state carrier Air Koryo made a rare flight from Pyongyang to Shanghai over the weekend, its first this year and only the second since the outbreak of the pandemic, as the DPRK hosted hundreds of international visitors for the Pyongyang International Marathon. The airline’s Antonov An-148 (tail number P-672), a small aircraft typically used for domestic routes and flights to Vladivostok, departed the DPRK capital around 8 p.m. KST and landed at Shanghai Pudong International Airport less than two hours later at 10 p.m., according to aviation tracker Flightradar24. © Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.

