38 North Korean refugees enter South in first quarter, most of them young adults | NK News

News
38 North Korean refugees enter South in first quarter, most of them young adults
Seoul says new arrivals largely left DPRK before pandemic, as North’s border controls continue to limit defections
A total of 38 North Korean refugees arrived in South Korea in the first quarter of 2025, according to government figures released Thursday, with more than half of the new arrivals in their 20s and 30s.
Seoul’s unification ministry said the defectors who arrived between January and March included 37 women and one man, bringing the cumulative number of defectors in South Korea to 34,352.
