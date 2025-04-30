 100 days in, North Korea appears further than ever from Trump’s priorities | NK News
May 04, 2025May 04, 2025
Analysis

100 days in, North Korea appears further than ever from Trump’s priorities

With the US president focused on Ukraine and China, experts say he may be increasingly open to status quo with Pyongyang
Jooheon Kim | Shreyas Reddy April 30, 2025
Donald Trump with U.S. and DPRK flags in the background | Images: Gage Skidmore via Flickr (July 26, 2021) (CC BY-SA 2.0) and Dan Scavino Jr. (June 12, 2018), edited by NK News

The first 100 days of Donald Trump’s second stint in the White House has been defined by frenzied activity aimed at overhauling U.S. policies at home and abroad, but one of the biggest areas of focus from his first term has been conspicuously absent — North Korea.

In the early months of his presidency, Trump has sought to leave his stamp on how the U.S. does things with 144 executive orders — more than any other U.S. president in the same time period — as well as a host of other actions.

About the Authors

Jooheon Kim is a Correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Aju News Corporation where he covered South Korea's economy and tech sectors, K-pop and inter-Korean politics.

Shreyas Reddy is the Lead Correspondent at NK News, based in Seoul. He previously worked as a researcher at BBC Monitoring, where his work focused on news and key people and organizations from the Korean Peninsula, Japan, Southeast Asia and the Pacific. Follow him on Twitter.

