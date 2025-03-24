US Treasury lifts sanctions on crypto mixer linked to North Korean laundering | NK News

The U.S. has lifted sanctions against an anonymized cryptocurrency mixer linked to North Korean money laundering, an action blockchain professionals and privacy advocates have hailed as a major victory against government overreach.
The Treasury Department announced in a press release on Friday that it delisted the decentralized Tornado Cash in line with a review by President Donald Trump’s administration of financial sanctions involving evolving technologies.
