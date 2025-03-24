 US Treasury lifts sanctions on crypto mixer linked to North Korean laundering | NK News
NK News Logo
March 29, 2025Mar 29, 2025
NK News Logo

Get behind the headlines
News

US Treasury lifts sanctions on crypto mixer linked to North Korean laundering

Blockchain industry hails reversal of Tornado Cash designation, but critics say move will only empower DPRK cybercrime
Shreyas Reddy March 24, 2025
Copy Icon COPY LINKMastodon Icon MASTODON
US Treasury lifts sanctions on crypto mixer linked to North Korean laundering
An illustration of a tornado of cash above the U.S. Treasury | Image: NK News

The U.S. has lifted sanctions against an anonymized cryptocurrency mixer linked to North Korean money laundering, an action blockchain professionals and privacy advocates have hailed as a major victory against government overreach.

The Treasury Department announced in a press release on Friday that it delisted the decentralized Tornado Cash in line with a review by President Donald Trump’s administration of financial sanctions involving evolving technologies.

Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks

  • Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
  • Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
  • The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
  • Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
  • Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe now

All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

Never miss a beat. Try the new mobile app.

Recent Stories

Major Chechen construction firm likely behind new North Korea-Russia car bridge
Major Chechen construction firm likely behind new North Korea-Russia car bridge
Seoul detects signs of North Korea preparing for large-scale military parade
Seoul detects signs of North Korea preparing for large-scale military parade
US identifies 100th soldier from Korean War remains returned by North Korea
US identifies 100th soldier from Korean War remains returned by North Korea

About the Author

Shreyas Reddy

Shreyas Reddy

Shreyas Reddy is the Lead Correspondent at NK News, based in Seoul. He previously worked as a researcher at BBC Monitoring, where his work focused on news and key people and organizations from the Korean Peninsula, Japan, Southeast Asia and the Pacific. Follow him on Twitter.

View more articles by Shreyas ReddyEMAILTwitterLinkedinGot a news tip?Let us know!
© 2025, Korea Risk Group (NK Consulting Inc.). All Rights Reserved