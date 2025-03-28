 US identifies 100th soldier from Korean War remains returned by North Korea | NK News
April 06, 2025Apr 06, 2025
US identifies 100th soldier from Korean War remains returned by North Korea

Pentagon chief Hegseth lauds identification as direct result of Donald Trump’s summits with Kim Jong Un
Shreyas Reddy March 28, 2025
The DPAA receives 55 boxes containing the remains of American soldiers who died in North Korea during the Korean War. | Image: U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikaley Kline (Aug. 1, 2018)

The U.S. has identified the 100th American service member from remains handed over by North Korea, the Pentagon has announced, promoting it as the direct result of a landmark 2018 agreement between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un.

In a video message delivered on Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced that the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) had identified the fallen soldier as Army 1st Lt. William H. Hott.

About the Author

Shreyas Reddy

Shreyas Reddy

Shreyas Reddy is the Lead Correspondent at NK News, based in Seoul. He previously worked as a researcher at BBC Monitoring, where his work focused on news and key people and organizations from the Korean Peninsula, Japan, Southeast Asia and the Pacific. Follow him on Twitter.

