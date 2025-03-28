US identifies 100th soldier from Korean War remains returned by North Korea | NK News

The U.S. has identified the 100th American service member from remains handed over by North Korea, the Pentagon has announced, promoting it as the direct result of a landmark 2018 agreement between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un.
In a video message delivered on Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced that the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) had identified the fallen soldier as Army 1st Lt. William H. Hott.
