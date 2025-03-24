UN body set to call for North Korea to refrain from using ‘deadly force’ | NK News

News UN body set to call for North Korea to refrain from using ‘deadly force’ Draft resolution from Human Rights Council appears to be response to DPRK’s deployment of troops to fight Ukraine SHARE COPY LINK FACEBOOK X LINKEDIN MASTODON PRINT The U.N. Human Rights Council is set to address concerns over North Korea’s involvement in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in its newest resolution, a draft put forward by Australia and Poland reveals. “The human rights council urges the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to refrain from the use of deadly and other excessive force at its borders and elsewhere, particularly where it would exacerbate civilian suffering, fuel human rights violations and destabilise international security, to work with the international community, including the United Nations system,” according to the draft submitted on Wednesday. The U.N. Human Rights Council is set to address concerns over North Korea’s involvement in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in its newest resolution, a draft put forward by Australia and Poland reveals. “The human rights council urges the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to refrain from the use of deadly and other excessive force at its borders and elsewhere, particularly where it would exacerbate civilian suffering, fuel human rights violations and destabilise international security, to work with the international community, including the United Nations system,” according to the draft submitted on Wednesday. © Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.

