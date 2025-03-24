 UN body set to call for North Korea to refrain from using ‘deadly force’ | NK News
NK News Logo
April 07, 2025Apr 07, 2025
NK News Logo

Get behind the headlines
News

UN body set to call for North Korea to refrain from using ‘deadly force’

Draft resolution from Human Rights Council appears to be response to DPRK’s deployment of troops to fight Ukraine
Ifang Bremer March 24, 2025
Copy Icon COPY LINKMastodon Icon MASTODON
UN body set to call for North Korea to refrain from using ‘deadly force’
A North Korean KN-09 multiple rocket launcher | Image: NK News (Sept. 2018)

The U.N. Human Rights Council is set to address concerns over North Korea’s involvement in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in its newest resolution, a draft put forward by Australia and Poland reveals. 

“The human rights council urges the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to refrain from the use of deadly and other excessive force at its borders and elsewhere, particularly where it would exacerbate civilian suffering, fuel human rights violations and destabilise international security, to work with the international community, including the United Nations system,” according to the draft submitted on Wednesday.

Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks

  • Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
  • Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
  • The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
  • Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
  • Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe now

All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

Never miss a beat. Try the new mobile app.

Recent Stories

North Korea reports on Yoon Suk-yeol’s impeachment, highlights turmoil in South
North Korea reports on Yoon Suk-yeol’s impeachment, highlights turmoil in South
Kim Jong Un vows cars and gaming for core citizens, but what’s behind the pitch?
Kim Jong Un vows cars and gaming for core citizens, but what’s behind the pitch?
UN Human Rights Council adopts resolution on North Korea for 10th straight year
UN Human Rights Council adopts resolution on North Korea for 10th straight year

About the Author

Ifang Bremer

Ifang Bremer

Ifang Bremer is a Seoul Correspondent at NK News. He has worked on investigations for The Guardian and The Observer and previously wrote features on Korea for Dutch newspaper NRC.

View more articles by Ifang BremerEMAILTwitterGot a news tip?Let us know!
© 2025, Korea Risk Group (NK Consulting Inc.). All Rights Reserved