 The lessons for today from North Korea’s deadly sinking of an ROK warship | NK News
NK News Logo
April 06, 2025Apr 06, 2025
NK News Logo

Get behind the headlines
Interviews

The lessons for today from North Korea’s deadly sinking of an ROK warship

In interview, former Cheonan captain reflects on 15th anniversary of torpedo attack and evolving DPRK naval tactics
Joon Ha Park March 26, 2025
Copy Icon COPY LINKMastodon Icon MASTODON
The lessons for today from North Korea’s deadly sinking of an ROK warship
Choi Won-il, Captain of the ROKS Cheonan (PCC-772) at the time of its sinking, holds a commemorative cap marking the 2010 torpedo attack by North Korea | Image: NK News (March 19, 2025)

South Korean navy Captain Choi Won-il was commanding the corvette ROKS Cheonan on a routine patrol in the Yellow Sea when a North Korean torpedo struck, splitting the vessel in two.

The attack on March 26, 2010 killed 46 sailors, making it one of the deadliest incidents between the two Koreas since the Korean War.

Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks

  • Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
  • Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
  • The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
  • Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
  • Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe now

All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

Never miss a beat. Try the new mobile app.

Recent Stories

North Korea reports on Yoon Suk-yeol’s impeachment, highlights turmoil in South
North Korea reports on Yoon Suk-yeol’s impeachment, highlights turmoil in South
How Yoon’s ouster will impact the future of inter-Korean relations
How Yoon’s ouster will impact the future of inter-Korean relations
Kim Jong Un vows cars and gaming for core citizens, but what’s behind the pitch?
Kim Jong Un vows cars and gaming for core citizens, but what’s behind the pitch?

About the Author

Joon Ha Park

Joon Ha Park

Joon Ha Park is a correspondent at Korea Risk Group. He has previously written on issues related to the two Koreas at The Peninsula Report, and appeared on ABC News Australia, Deutsche Welle and Monocle Radio. He specializes in offering in-depth analyses of South Korea’s defense policy, security relations and domestic politics for Korea Pro.

View more articles by Joon Ha ParkEMAILTwitterGot a news tip?Let us know!
© 2025, Korea Risk Group (NK Consulting Inc.). All Rights Reserved