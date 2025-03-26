The lessons for today from North Korea’s deadly sinking of an ROK warship | NK News

South Korean navy Captain Choi Won-il was commanding the corvette ROKS Cheonan on a routine patrol in the Yellow Sea when a North Korean torpedo struck, splitting the vessel in two.
The attack on March 26, 2010 killed 46 sailors, making it one of the deadliest incidents between the two Koreas since the Korean War.
South Korean navy Captain Choi Won-il was commanding the corvette ROKS Cheonan on a routine patrol in the Yellow Sea when a North Korean torpedo struck, splitting the vessel in two.
The attack on March 26, 2010 killed 46 sailors, making it one of the deadliest incidents between the two Koreas since the Korean War.
Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks
-
Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
-
Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
-
The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
-
Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
-
Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe
now
All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.