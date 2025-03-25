 South Korean PM urges military readiness against North Korea after reinstatement | NK News
NK News Logo
April 06, 2025Apr 06, 2025
NK News Logo

Get behind the headlines
News

South Korean PM urges military readiness against North Korea after reinstatement

Acting President Han Duck-soo warns of ‘serious’ security situation after court overturns his impeachment
Jooheon Kim March 25, 2025
Copy Icon COPY LINKMastodon Icon MASTODON
South Korean PM urges military readiness against North Korea after reinstatement
South Korean Prime Minister and Acting President Han Duck-soo presides over a National Security Council meeting on March 24, 2025. | Image: ROK Prime Minister's Office

South Korea’s acting president called for heightened military readiness against North Korean nuclear and missile “provocations” on Monday evening, shortly after the Constitutional Court restored him to his duties.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo made the comments while leading a National Security Council (NSC) meeting of top officials in Seoul.

Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks

  • Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
  • Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
  • The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
  • Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
  • Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe now

All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

Never miss a beat. Try the new mobile app.

Recent Stories

North Korea reports on Yoon Suk-yeol’s impeachment, highlights turmoil in South
North Korea reports on Yoon Suk-yeol’s impeachment, highlights turmoil in South
How Yoon’s ouster will impact the future of inter-Korean relations
How Yoon’s ouster will impact the future of inter-Korean relations
Kim Jong Un vows cars and gaming for core citizens, but what’s behind the pitch?
Kim Jong Un vows cars and gaming for core citizens, but what’s behind the pitch?

About the Author

Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim is a Correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Aju News Corporation where he covered South Korea's economy and tech sectors, K-pop and inter-Korean politics.

View more articles by Jooheon KimEMAILLinkedinGot a news tip?Let us know!
© 2025, Korea Risk Group (NK Consulting Inc.). All Rights Reserved