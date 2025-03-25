South Korean PM urges military readiness against North Korea after reinstatement | NK News

About the Author
Jooheon Kim
Jooheon Kim is a Correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Aju News Corporation where he covered South Korea's economy and tech sectors, K-pop and inter-Korean politics.
Get behind the headlines
|
News
South Korean PM urges military readiness against North Korea after reinstatement
Acting President Han Duck-soo warns of ‘serious’ security situation after court overturns his impeachment
South Korea’s acting president called for heightened military readiness against North Korean nuclear and missile “provocations” on Monday evening, shortly after the Constitutional Court restored him to his duties.
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo made the comments while leading a National Security Council (NSC) meeting of top officials in Seoul.
South Korea’s acting president called for heightened military readiness against North Korean nuclear and missile “provocations” on Monday evening, shortly after the Constitutional Court restored him to his duties.
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo made the comments while leading a National Security Council (NSC) meeting of top officials in Seoul.
© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
Get the Daily Update
Start your day with