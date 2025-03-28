 Seoul detects signs of North Korea preparing for large-scale military parade | NK News
April 07, 2025
Seoul detects signs of North Korea preparing for large-scale military parade

Unification ministry expects parade and mass games in October, reports DPRK exploring ways to improve ties with China
Jooheon Kim March 28, 2025
Seoul detects signs of North Korea preparing for large-scale military parade
North Korean soldiers during a military parade in Pyongyang | Image: NK News (Sept. 2018)

South Korea has detected signs that North Korea is preparing to hold a major military parade and mass games performance in October as part of celebrations for the ruling party’s anniversary.

Seoul’s unification ministry cautioned at a press briefing on Thursday that the DPRK is still in the early stages of planning and that key activities are not yet visible through satellite imagery, though it said it has detected internal indications of preparations.

