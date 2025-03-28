Seoul detects signs of North Korea preparing for large-scale military parade | NK News

About the Author
Jooheon Kim
Jooheon Kim is a Correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Aju News Corporation where he covered South Korea's economy and tech sectors, K-pop and inter-Korean politics.
Get behind the headlines
|
News
Seoul detects signs of North Korea preparing for large-scale military parade
Unification ministry expects parade and mass games in October, reports DPRK exploring ways to improve ties with China
South Korea has detected signs that North Korea is preparing to hold a major military parade and mass games performance in October as part of celebrations for the ruling party’s anniversary.
Seoul’s unification ministry cautioned at a press briefing on Thursday that the DPRK is still in the early stages of planning and that key activities are not yet visible through satellite imagery, though it said it has detected internal indications of preparations.
South Korea has detected signs that North Korea is preparing to hold a major military parade and mass games performance in October as part of celebrations for the ruling party’s anniversary.
Seoul’s unification ministry cautioned at a press briefing on Thursday that the DPRK is still in the early stages of planning and that key activities are not yet visible through satellite imagery, though it said it has detected internal indications of preparations.
© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
Get the Daily Update
Start your day with