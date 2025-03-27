Russia preparing to welcome Kim Jong Un for visit this year, Moscow says | NK News

About the Author
Russia preparing to welcome Kim Jong Un for visit this year, Moscow says
Deputy foreign minister says trip by North Korean leader is in the ‘preparatory stage’
Russia is preparing to welcome North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for a visit this year, Moscow announced on Thursday.
Russian deputy foreign minister Andrei Rudenko said at a press conference that the two countries are currently at the “preparatory stage” for Kim’s visit, according to the Russian state news agency TASS.
