 Russia preparing to welcome Kim Jong Un for visit this year, Moscow says | NK News
NK News Logo
April 06, 2025Apr 06, 2025
NK News Logo

Get behind the headlines
News

Russia preparing to welcome Kim Jong Un for visit this year, Moscow says

Deputy foreign minister says trip by North Korean leader is in the ‘preparatory stage’
Anton Sokolin March 27, 2025
Copy Icon COPY LINKMastodon Icon MASTODON
Russia preparing to welcome Kim Jong Un for visit this year, Moscow says
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un share a toast before a banquet in Pyongyang. | Image: Kremlin (June 19, 2024)

Russia is preparing to welcome North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for a visit this year, Moscow announced on Thursday.

Russian deputy foreign minister Andrei Rudenko said at a press conference that the two countries are currently at the “preparatory stage” for Kim’s visit, according to the Russian state news agency TASS

Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks

  • Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
  • Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
  • The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
  • Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
  • Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe now

All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

Never miss a beat. Try the new mobile app.
© 2025, Korea Risk Group (NK Consulting Inc.). All Rights Reserved