 Russia agrees to help North Korea modernize drug industry at talks in Moscow | NK News
NK News Logo
April 06, 2025Apr 06, 2025
NK News Logo

Get behind the headlines
News

Russia agrees to help North Korea modernize drug industry at talks in Moscow

Russian Embassy says Moscow will help produce antibiotics and build hospitals in return for DPRK’s traditional medicines
Anton Sokolin March 25, 2025
Copy Icon COPY LINKMastodon Icon MASTODON
Russia agrees to help North Korea modernize drug industry at talks in Moscow
A North Korean pharmacy in Sept. 2016 | Image: NK News

Russia has agreed to help North Korea modernize its pharmaceutical industry, with a particular focus on indigenous production of antibiotics, according to the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang.

The two allies reportedly reached agreements “on the most pressing areas of cooperation” in health care during recent talks in Moscow, the embassy stated in a Facebook post.

Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks

  • Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
  • Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
  • The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
  • Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
  • Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe now

All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

Never miss a beat. Try the new mobile app.
© 2025, Korea Risk Group (NK Consulting Inc.). All Rights Reserved