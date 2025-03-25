Russia agrees to help North Korea modernize drug industry at talks in Moscow | NK News

About the Author
Anton Sokolin
Anton Sokolin is the data correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Reuters, TASS and the Korea Trade Promotion Corporation (KOTRA).
Russia agrees to help North Korea modernize drug industry at talks in Moscow
Russian Embassy says Moscow will help produce antibiotics and build hospitals in return for DPRK’s traditional medicines
Russia has agreed to help North Korea modernize its pharmaceutical industry, with a particular focus on indigenous production of antibiotics, according to the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang.
The two allies reportedly reached agreements “on the most pressing areas of cooperation” in health care during recent talks in Moscow, the embassy stated in a Facebook post.
