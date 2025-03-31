ROK commission to label killings by North Korean soldiers in 1950s as ‘massacre’ | NK News

News ROK commission to label killings by North Korean soldiers in 1950s as ‘massacre’ Truth and Reconciliation Commission to urge Seoul to seek apology from Pyongyang for mass executions during Korean War SHARE COPY LINK FACEBOOK X LINKEDIN MASTODON PRINT South Korea’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) is set to officially recognize the execution of approximately 1,000 people by North Korean forces during the Korean War as a “massacre” and urge Seoul to demand an apology from Pyongyang and implement compensation measures for the victims’ families, a TRC spokesperson confirmed to NK News. The move follows an investigation by TRC that was based on a report from the U.S. Far East Command’s Korean War Crimes Division which contains testimonies from North Korean prisoners and eyewitnesses. The TRC’s investigation reportedly verified the incident by conducting on-site investigations and cross-referencing with written records. South Korea’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) is set to officially recognize the execution of approximately 1,000 people by North Korean forces during the Korean War as a “massacre” and urge Seoul to demand an apology from Pyongyang and implement compensation measures for the victims’ families, a TRC spokesperson confirmed to NK News. The move follows an investigation by TRC that was based on a report from the U.S. Far East Command’s Korean War Crimes Division which contains testimonies from North Korean prisoners and eyewitnesses. The TRC’s investigation reportedly verified the incident by conducting on-site investigations and cross-referencing with written records. © Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.

