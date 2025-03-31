 ROK commission to label killings by North Korean soldiers in 1950s as ‘massacre’ | NK News
April 06, 2025
ROK commission to label killings by North Korean soldiers in 1950s as ‘massacre’

Truth and Reconciliation Commission to urge Seoul to seek apology from Pyongyang for mass executions during Korean War
Jooheon Kim March 31, 2025
ROK commission to label killings by North Korean soldiers in 1950s as ‘massacre’
A photo showing a memorial designed to commemorate victims killed at Seoul National University Hospital during the Korean War. | Image: Seoul Metropolitan Government (June 2020)

South Korea’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) is set to officially recognize the execution of approximately 1,000 people by North Korean forces during the Korean War as a “massacre” and urge Seoul to demand an apology from Pyongyang and implement compensation measures for the victims’ families, a TRC spokesperson confirmed to NK News.

The move follows an investigation by TRC that was based on a report from the U.S. Far East Command’s Korean War Crimes Division which contains testimonies from North Korean prisoners and eyewitnesses. The TRC’s investigation reportedly verified the incident by conducting on-site investigations and cross-referencing with written records.

Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim is a Correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Aju News Corporation where he covered South Korea's economy and tech sectors, K-pop and inter-Korean politics.

