North Korean troops suffer multiple casualties in border landmine explosion: ROK | NK News

North Korean troops suffer multiple casualties in border landmine explosion: ROK

South Korean military reports DPRK has resumed work on front-line defenses, which expert attributes to ‘weakened’ forces
Jooheon Kim | Joon Ha Park March 27, 2025
Border guard personnel evacuate casualties from a landmine explosion along the eastern part of the inter-Korean border. | Image: ROK Joint Chiefs of Staff (March 27, 2025)

A landmine explosion near the inter-Korean border has caused multiple North Korean casualties in recent days, according to the South Korean military, after the DPRK restarted work to reinforce border defenses.

In a short report released Thursday, Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) assessed that North Korea deployed “dozens to hundreds of personnel” to enhance front-line fortifications in early March, resuming construction that was suspended for months due to winter military training.

