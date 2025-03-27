North Korean troops suffer multiple casualties in border landmine explosion: ROK | NK News

A landmine explosion near the inter-Korean border has caused multiple North Korean casualties in recent days, according to the South Korean military, after the DPRK restarted work to reinforce border defenses.
In a short report released Thursday, Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) assessed that North Korea deployed “dozens to hundreds of personnel” to enhance front-line fortifications in early March, resuming construction that was suspended for months due to winter military training.
