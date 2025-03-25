 North Korea to welcome foreign firms for spring trade fair, first since 2019 | NK News
April 06, 2025
North Korea to welcome foreign firms for spring trade fair, first since 2019

Official notice states event will take place in Pyongyang in May, even as DPRK backtracks on tourism
Shreyas Reddy March 25, 2025
North Korea to welcome foreign firms for spring trade fair, first since 2019
A ginseng company exhibits its products at the 22nd Pyongyang Spring International Trade Fair in 2019. | Image: KCNA, archived by Media Ryugyong (Sept. 2, 2023)

North Korea is set to hold its main springtime international trade fair for the first time in six years, signaling an apparent willingness to welcome business visitors from across the world despite uncertainty over its plans to resume tourism.

The 23rd Pyongyang Spring International Trade Fair is scheduled to take place from May 12 to 16 at the Youth Central Hall and Okryu Exhibition Hall, according to an official notice from the Korea International Exhibition Corporation.

Shreyas Reddy

Shreyas Reddy

Shreyas Reddy is the Lead Correspondent at NK News, based in Seoul.

