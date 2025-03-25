North Korea to welcome foreign firms for spring trade fair, first since 2019 | NK News

North Korea is set to hold its main springtime international trade fair for the first time in six years, signaling an apparent willingness to welcome business visitors from across the world despite uncertainty over its plans to resume tourism.
The 23rd Pyongyang Spring International Trade Fair is scheduled to take place from May 12 to 16 at the Youth Central Hall and Okryu Exhibition Hall, according to an official notice from the Korea International Exhibition Corporation.
