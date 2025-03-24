 North Korea shouldn’t be rewarded for role in Ukraine war: Seoul’s top diplomat | NK News
North Korea shouldn’t be rewarded for role in Ukraine war: Seoul’s top diplomat

Cho Tae-yul calls for end to ‘illegal’ DPRK-Russia military ties following talks with Japanese and Chinese counterparts
Jooheon Kim March 24, 2025
North Korean soldiers open fire during a drill simulating an attack against an enemy on Sept. 13, 2024. | Image: KCNA

North Korea must not be rewarded for deploying troops to fight in the Ukraine war, according to South Korea’s foreign minister, emphasizing the need to halt “illegal military cooperation” between Pyongyang and Moscow.

Cho Tae-yul made the statement at a press conference following trilateral talks with his Chinese and Japanese counterparts in Tokyo on Saturday, Seoul’s foreign ministry confirmed. 

