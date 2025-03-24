North Korea shouldn’t be rewarded for role in Ukraine war: Seoul’s top diplomat | NK News

About the Author
Jooheon Kim
Jooheon Kim is a Correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Aju News Corporation where he covered South Korea's economy and tech sectors, K-pop and inter-Korean politics.
Get behind the headlines
|
News
North Korea shouldn’t be rewarded for role in Ukraine war: Seoul’s top diplomat
Cho Tae-yul calls for end to ‘illegal’ DPRK-Russia military ties following talks with Japanese and Chinese counterparts
North Korea must not be rewarded for deploying troops to fight in the Ukraine war, according to South Korea’s foreign minister, emphasizing the need to halt “illegal military cooperation” between Pyongyang and Moscow.
Cho Tae-yul made the statement at a press conference following trilateral talks with his Chinese and Japanese counterparts in Tokyo on Saturday, Seoul’s foreign ministry confirmed.
North Korea must not be rewarded for deploying troops to fight in the Ukraine war, according to South Korea’s foreign minister, emphasizing the need to halt “illegal military cooperation” between Pyongyang and Moscow.
Cho Tae-yul made the statement at a press conference following trilateral talks with his Chinese and Japanese counterparts in Tokyo on Saturday, Seoul’s foreign ministry confirmed.
© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
Get the Daily Update
Start your day with