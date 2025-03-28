North Korea ‘plotting’ new forms of provocation against South: Acting president | NK News

North Korea is “plotting” to provoke the South in new ways while developing advanced weapons systems, Acting President Han Duk-soo warned on Friday, declaring that Seoul will retaliate “overwhelmingly” to any attack.

The ROK prime minister made the remarks in a speech at the 10th annual West Sea Defense Day ceremony in Daejeon, south of Seoul, where he honored servicemembers who have died defending South Korea’s western maritime borders in the Yellow Sea (West Sea).