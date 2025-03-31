North Korea holds first national training event for children’s union instructors | NK News

About the Author
Seung-Yeon Chung
Seung-Yeon Chung is a state media specialist at NK News. She previously worked in the Department of Unification and Foreign Ministry at Korean Broadcast System (KBS).
North Korea holds first national training event for children’s union instructors
Workshop was aimed at ensuring young people grow up loyal to regime and follows rare meeting of neighborhood unit heads
North Korea held a historic workshop for youth group teachers from across the country last week, aimed at reinforcing ideological control and ensuring that young people grow up loyal to Kim Jong Un and the ruling party's principles.
According to state media on Monday, the first-ever national training event for instructors of the Korean Children's Union (KCU) took place over four days in Pyongyang. It follows a rare gathering of neighborhood unit heads earlier this month.
