Investigations Major Chechen construction firm likely behind new North Korea-Russia car bridge NK News investigation suggests small company that Moscow tasked with $100M project is a front for bigger firm SHARE COPY LINK FACEBOOK X LINKEDIN MASTODON PRINT A major Russian construction company with ties to a notorious Chechen strongman appears to be behind a new $100 million vehicle bridge meant to connect Russia’s Far East and North Korea, an NK News investigation has found, after Moscow tasked the project to an obscure firm with little relevant experience. Questions about the viability of the project arose shortly after Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree in February entrusting the tiny Sochi-based company TonnelYuzhStroi with designing and carrying out the construction of the new bridge across the Tumen River by the end of 2026. A major Russian construction company with ties to a notorious Chechen strongman appears to be behind a new $100 million vehicle bridge meant to connect Russia’s Far East and North Korea, an NK News investigation has found, after Moscow tasked the project to an obscure firm with little relevant experience. Questions about the viability of the project arose shortly after Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree in February entrusting the tiny Sochi-based company TonnelYuzhStroi with designing and carrying out the construction of the new bridge across the Tumen River by the end of 2026. © Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.

No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group. Trending