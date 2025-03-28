About the Author
Anton Sokolin
Anton Sokolin is the data correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Reuters, TASS and the Korea Trade Promotion Corporation (KOTRA).
Major Chechen construction firm likely behind new North Korea-Russia car bridge
NK News investigation suggests small company that Moscow tasked with $100M project is a front for bigger firm
A major Russian construction company with ties to a notorious Chechen strongman appears to be behind a new $100 million vehicle bridge meant to connect Russia’s Far East and North Korea, an NK News investigation has found, after Moscow tasked the project to an obscure firm with little relevant experience.
Questions about the viability of the project arose shortly after Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree in February entrusting the tiny Sochi-based company TonnelYuzhStroi with designing and carrying out the construction of the new bridge across the Tumen River by the end of 2026.
