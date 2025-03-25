Emergency fundraiser looks to save North Korean human rights NGOs after US cuts | NK News

About the Author
Ifang Bremer
Ifang Bremer is a Seoul Correspondent at NK News. He has worked on investigations for The Guardian and The Observer and previously wrote features on Korea for Dutch newspaper NRC.
Get behind the headlines
|
News
Emergency fundraiser looks to save North Korean human rights NGOs after US cuts
US-based nonprofit says it aims to provide ‘bridge’ for South Korean NGOs as cuts threaten ‘entire ecosystem’
A U.S.-based nonprofit has started an emergency fundraiser to save South Korean nongovernmental organizations working on North Korean human rights, after Washington’s cuts to foreign aid programs triggered a major funding crisis.
In a statement, Liberty in North Korea (LiNK) said the cuts under President Donald Trump “threaten the entire ecosystem of groups working for the rights and freedom of North Korean people.”
A U.S.-based nonprofit has started an emergency fundraiser to save South Korean nongovernmental organizations working on North Korean human rights, after Washington’s cuts to foreign aid programs triggered a major funding crisis.
In a statement, Liberty in North Korea (LiNK) said the cuts under President Donald Trump “threaten the entire ecosystem of groups working for the rights and freedom of North Korean people.”
© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
Get the Daily Update
Start your day with