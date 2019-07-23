U.S. charges Chinese firm with North Korea sanctions breaches

The U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday charged a Chinese company, along with its owner and managers, for violating the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) and assisting North Korea in obtaining materials for its weapons programs.

The indictment was aimed at Ma Xiaohong, her company Dandong Hongxiang Industrial Development Co. Ltd. (DHID), and three managers: Zhou Jianshu, Hong Jinhua, and Luo Chuanxu.

“Through the use of more than 20 front companies, the defendants are alleged to have sought to obscure illicit financial dealings on behalf of sanctioned North Korean entities that were involved in the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction,” Assistant Attorney General John Demers said in an accompanying press release.

“Any Chinese company conspiring to do business with sanctioned WMD proliferators through the U.S. banking system should think twice,” Assistant Attorney General Benczkowski added.

Ma’s and DHID’s links to North Korea were first brought to light by an investigation from Washington-based think tank C4ADS, using data provided by NK News and the UN Panel of Experts (PoE).

By analyzing company registries, vessel tracking, and other source data, C4ADS unearthed the large scale trade between DHID and North Korea — commercial interactions which included dual-use goods.

“Information found on Dandong Hongxiang Industrial Development Group shows that in several online classified ads and databases, Dandong Hongxiang sold products that could qualify as potential military and nuclear dual use products under the U.S. Department of Commerce Bureau of Industry and Security export restrictions,” C4ADS wrote in 2016.

“These goods included at least four dual-use products: 99.7% pure aluminum ingots,106 aluminum oxide, ammonium paratungstate, and tungsten trioxide.”

According to Tuesday’s indictment, trade with North Korea constituted a “core” part of DHID’s business, which also worked with sanctioned DPRK entities including the Korea Kwangson Banking Corporation (KKBC), the Tanchon Commercial Bank (Tanchon) and Korea Hyoksin Trading Corporation (Hyoksin).

Ma and her partners set up companies in the British Virgin Islands, Seychelles, Hong Kong, Wales, England, and Anguilla, using them to open Chinese bank accounts.

“The defendants used these accounts to conduct U.S. dollar financial transactions through the U.S. banking system when completing sales to North Korea. These sales transactions were allegedly financed or guaranteed by KKBC,” the press release accompanying the indictment reads.

“These front companies facilitated the financial transactions to hide KKBC’s presence from correspondent banks in the United States, including a bank processing center in Newark, New Jersey, according to the allegations in the indictment.”

Although the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated Ma and DHID in 2016, the U.S. Justice Department charges outline Ma’s use of dollar transactions with North Korea going back to 2009.

Accounting for the delay between the 2016 decision and Tuesday’s decision by the Justice Department, one sanctions expert told NK News said it “may just be that the court finally unsealed the whole thing, or that a grand jury returned a superseding indictment.”

“All I can tell from this is that they have no present intention of dropping the matter,” Joshua Stanton, an attorney and author of the One Free Korea Blog, said.

Tuesday’s indictment details DHID’s involvement in numerous transactions on behalf of the DPRK, allowing North Korean companies access to the U.S. financial system and international markets.

According to the indictment, between 2009 and 2013, Ma helped the DPRK purchase refined sugar, urea and fertilizer on multiple occasions, using a complicated network of intermediaries to buy goods from Singapore and Switzerland.

The Department of Justice’s press release adds that Ma, Zhou, Hong, and Lou “face a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine on the charge of violating IEEPA.”

Possible penalties also include “a maximum of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine on conspiracy to violate IEEPA and to defraud the United States, and a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $500,000 fine on the charge of conspiracy to launder monetary instruments.”

The indictment comes just over two months after the U.S. Justice Department announced the seizure of a North Korean coal smuggling vessel called the Wise Honest.

Payments supporting the ship, whose illicit coal smuggling was revealed in the latest UN Panel of Experts’ 2019 report, were also made via the U.S. financial system.

Edited by Oliver Hotham

Featured image: Roman Harak