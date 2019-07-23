N. Korean group set to attend event hosted by S. Korean province, NGO this week

A North Korean delegation including senior official Ri Jong Hyok will this week participate in an event in the Philippines hosted by a South Korean provincial government and civic group, in a planned meeting that comes amid months of deadlock between Seoul and Pyongyang.

The Gyeonggi provincial government on Tuesday announced that it, alongside the Seoul-based Asia Pacific Exchange Association (APEA), will host the “2019 International Convention for Peace and Prosperity in the Asia Pacific” from Thursday to Saturday in Manila.

A six-member North Korean delegation, including vice-chairman of the Korea Asia-Pacific Peace Committee (KAPPC) Ri Jong Hyok, are expected to attend the event, the provincial government said in a Korean-language statement.

Ri also serves as director of the National Reunification Institute and head of the DPRK-EU Friendship Parliamentary Group, as well as other friendship parliamentary groups with France, Germany, Italy, and Western Europe.

Contacted for comment by NK News, an official in charge of the event at Gyeonggi province who asked to remain anonymous said the province remains prepared for the possibility that Pyongyang will retract its decision at the last minute.

The attendance of the North Korean officials will only be officially confirmed when they arrive in Manila, declining to name other North Korean participants due to the sensitivity of the issue.

Gyeonggi Province said Tuesday that approximately 300 people and experts from 10 countries including Australia, China, Japan, Philippines, and Thailand are set to discuss contentious historical issues, including wartime forced labor and sexual slavery, in Manila.

On the South Korean side, An Pu-su, chairman of the APEA, is set to take part in the event.

So is ruling party lawmaker Kim Han-jung, who serves as a member of the National Assembly’s special committee on inter-Korean economic cooperation.

Former Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism Chung Dong-chae and former Minister of Unification Lee Jong-seok — who served under the Roh Moo-hyun administration and are believed to be close to the current government — will also attend the event.

The visit, should it go ahead, will see Ri meet with South Korean officials for the second time in eight months.

November saw him visit the South to participate in an event co-hosted by Gyeonggi Province and the APEA, accompanied by a delegation which included deputy head of department at the KAPPC Song Myong Chol.

Also initially expected to join was Kim Song Hye, who served at the time as head of the department of united front strategy at the United Front Department (UFD) of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK). She canceled her trip to South Korea at the last minute, however.

Planned meetings between the Gyeonggi provincial government and the DPRK KAPPC are notable, considering their roles.

Focused in its early years on relations with the U.S. and Japan, a database provided by the South Korean Ministry of Unification (MOU) said that the DPRK KAPPC later emerged as a key organization handling inter-Korean business, mediating the Hyundai group’s projects in the DPRK.

And in the aftermath of last November’s event, officials from the South Korean APEA and Gyeonggi Province appear to be actively taking steps to push ahead with inter-Korean exchanges.

March saw Gyeonggi Province transfer 1615 tonnes of flour worth KRW1 billion ($837,450) and 10,000 saplings worth KRW500 million ($414,480) to the North — a move an official at the APEA previously told NK News had been discussed as a follow-up to November’s meeting.

Chairperson of the ruling Democratic Party Lee Hae-chan and Ri were that month reported to have discussed a wide range of issues, including inter-Korean forest cooperation, culture and art exchanges, tourism on Mount Kumgang and Paektu, and the now-shuttered Kaesong Industrial Complex (KIC).

Senior official at the North Korean KAPPC Song Myong Chol also at the time requested the South Korean side make an investment in the construction of tree nurseries, asking them to “support us with finishing gears and boats instead of providing us fish.”

The KAPPC was previously led by senior official Kim Yong Chol, who last August met with Hyundai Group chairperson Hyun Jeong-eun in his capacity as chairman of the organization.

It remains unclear if he retains that position, however, in the wake of his alleged dismissal from the position of UFD director earlier in the year.

South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) has said it believes he has been replaced in that role by Jang Kum Chol, who was in the past tasked with civilian inter-Korean exchanges run by the KAPPC and the Consultative Council for National Reconciliation (CCNR).

