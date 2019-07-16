July 17, 2019
Amb. Robert Gallucci on what went wrong in Hanoi – NKNews Podcast Ep.85
Former U.S. negotiator talks diplomacy, working-level talks, and the art of the North Korea deal

NK News 

Month in Review

North Korea went to Hanoi thinking they had a deal. But it suddenly went sideways, leaving both Washington and Pyongyang with nothing in hand and no progress made towards the denuclearization of the peninsula.

Ambassador Robert Gallucci knows better than most what it’s like to negotiate with the North, having worked as chief U.S. negotiator during the North Korean nuclear crisis of 1994 and as a key architect of that year’s Agreed Framework between the two countries.

We sat down with Gallucci at the Jeju Forum in May to get his thoughts on the current administration’s North Korea strategy, the importance of working-level talks, and why he believes the two countries are yet to reach a deal.

Ambassador Robert Gallucci now works as a Distinguished Professor in the Practice of Diplomacy at Georgetown University.

About the podcast: The “North Korea News Podcast” is a weekly podcast hosted exclusively by NK News, covering all things DPRK: from news to extended interview with leading experts and analysts in the field and insight from our very own journalists.

Featured image: White House

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 28:53 — 27.3MB) | Embed

You can also find the North Korea News Podcast in:

  • Apple Podcasts
  • Android
  • Google Play
  • Stitcher
