Amb. Robert Gallucci on what went wrong in Hanoi – NKNews Podcast Ep.85

North Korea went to Hanoi thinking they had a deal. But it suddenly went sideways, leaving both Washington and Pyongyang with nothing in hand and no progress made towards the denuclearization of the peninsula.

Ambassador Robert Gallucci knows better than most what it’s like to negotiate with the North, having worked as chief U.S. negotiator during the North Korean nuclear crisis of 1994 and as a key architect of that year’s Agreed Framework between the two countries.

We sat down with Gallucci at the Jeju Forum in May to get his thoughts on the current administration’s North Korea strategy, the importance of working-level talks, and why he believes the two countries are yet to reach a deal.

Ambassador Robert Gallucci now works as a Distinguished Professor in the Practice of Diplomacy at Georgetown University.

