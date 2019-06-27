June 28, 2019
Login

Enter your
account info

FORGOT PASSWORD?
June 28, 2019
The historical roots of North Korea’s notoriously-unreliable statistics
The historical roots of North Korea’s notoriously-unreliable statistics
From grain cultivation to heavy industry, manipulation of data made numbers larger than reality

Natalia Matveeva 

June 28th, 2019

Month in Review

No subscription? You’re missing out.

Join the influential community of members who rely on NK News original news and in-depth reporting.

Subscribe to read the remaining 1486 words of this article.

Get North Korea headlines delivered to your inbox daily

Subscribe to the NK News 'Daily Update' and get links to must-read stories each morning

About the Author

Natalia Matveeva

Natalia Matveeva is a Ph.D. student at the London School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), focusing on the economic and political development of North and South Korea in the late 1950s-early 1960.

READ MORE ARTICLES

related posts

June 28th, 2019

Xi up, Trump down: winners and losers from the Sino-DPRK summit in Pyongyang

President Xi Jinping’s visit to Pyongyang last week added to a long list of major diplomatic…

June 28th, 2019

The Czech connection at the 1989 World Festival – NKNews Podcast Ep.80

This episode is part four of a special summer miniseries on the 13th World Festival…

June 27th, 2019

What to expect if Trump visits the DMZ this weekend

CNN, quoting South Korean official sources, has reported that President Trump is considering a visit…

June 26th, 2019

What bananas in Belize can teach us about North Korea sanctions

Targeted sanctions are an increasingly attractive method for the U.S. to accomplish its foreign policy…

Skip to toolbar