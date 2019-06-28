June 28, 2019
Login

Enter your
account info

FORGOT PASSWORD?
June 28, 2019
The Czech connection at the 1989 World Festival – NKNews Podcast Ep.80
The Czech connection at the 1989 World Festival – NKNews Podcast Ep.80
Dr. Vladimir Hlasny talks about the International Union of Students and its role in the event

NK News 

June 28th, 2019

Month in Review

This episode is part four of a special summer miniseries on the 13th World Festival of Youth and Students. You can listen to part one here, part two here, and part three here.

The 13th World Festival of Youth and Students was held in the North Korean capital almost thirty years ago next month. A global gathering of international Communist Party-affiliated youth organizations, it represented something of a last hurrah for a world that was soon to disappear in a storm of revolution and unrest.

Hosted by North Korea — in large part as a response to the South’s successful hosting of the 1988 Summer Olympic Games — the festival cost the country billions and saw thousands of international students descend on Pyongyang for an event devoted to “Anti-Imperialist Solidarity, Peace and Friendship.”

The International Union of Students, headquartered in communist Czechoslovakia, was a primary organizing body of the 1989 World Festival of Youth and Students in Pyongyang, and as such a closer look at its role can provide us with a unique interpretation of the event from an institutional perspective.

For the first time, Dr. Vladimir Hlasny has accessed and synthesized Cold War-era archives dating back to the 1950s to better understand the union, its approach to the festival, how it saw Pyongyang’s execution of the event, and its place in the communist world.

Dr. Vladimir Hlasny of economics at Ewha Women’s University in Seoul. His research is normally in the areas of welfare economics, labor economics, and industrial organization. In 2015 he served as an economic affairs officer at the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia in Beirut.

About the podcast: The “North Korea News Podcast” is a weekly podcast hosted exclusively by NK News, covering all things DPRK: from news to extended interview with leading experts and analysts in the field and insight from our very own journalists.

Featured image: DPRK Today

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 36:40 — 34.4MB) | Embed

You can also find the North Korea News Podcast in:

  • Apple Podcasts
  • Android
  • Google Play
  • Stitcher
Get email alerts for every new podcast

Get North Korea headlines delivered to your inbox daily

Subscribe to the NK News 'Daily Update' and get links to must-read stories each morning

About the Author

NK News

NK News is a North Korea specialist news and information resource head-quartered in Delaware, U.S.A.

READ MORE ARTICLES

related posts

June 28th, 2019

Xi up, Trump down: winners and losers from the Sino-DPRK summit in Pyongyang

President Xi Jinping’s visit to Pyongyang last week added to a long list of major diplomatic…

June 28th, 2019

The historical roots of North Korea’s notoriously-unreliable statistics

“Facts are stubborn things, but statistics are pliable,” as Mark Twain once said.  It is…

June 27th, 2019

What to expect if Trump visits the DMZ this weekend

CNN, quoting South Korean official sources, has reported that President Trump is considering a visit…

June 26th, 2019

What bananas in Belize can teach us about North Korea sanctions

Targeted sanctions are an increasingly attractive method for the U.S. to accomplish its foreign policy…

Skip to toolbar