June 12, 2019
Login

Enter your
account info

FORGOT PASSWORD?
June 12, 2019
North Korea taking “emergency” steps amid African swine flu outbreak: Rodong
North Korea taking “emergency” steps amid African swine flu outbreak: Rodong
Party daily reports on nationwide efforts to prevent outbreak of "highly contagious viral disease"

Dagyum Ji 

June 12th, 2019

Month in Review

No subscription? You’re missing out.

Join the influential community of members who rely on NK News original news and in-depth reporting.

Subscribe to read the remaining 662 words of this article.

Get North Korea headlines delivered to your inbox daily

Subscribe to the NK News 'Daily Update' and get links to must-read stories each morning

About the Author

Dagyum Ji

Dagyum Ji is a senior NK News correspondent based in Seoul. She previously worked for Reuters TV.

READ MORE ARTICLES

related posts

June 12th, 2019

North Korea delivers letter, flowers to South following former first lady’s death

Update at 1915 KST: This article has been updated multiple times to include details of…

June 12th, 2019

Chinese tourist numbers in North Korea surge as 1000-per-day limit enforced

The number of Chinese tourists visiting North Korea has surged in recent months, sources told…

June 12th, 2019

Citing pressure from U.S. sanctions, Finnish NGO ends aid work in North Korea

The Finnish non-government organization Fida International has decided to bring an end to its work…

June 11th, 2019

Trump says he’s received another “beautiful” letter from Kim Jong Un

Update at 1335 EST: This article has been updated to include comments by President Trump…

Skip to toolbar