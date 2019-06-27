North Korean leader willing to cooperate with South, continue nuclear talks: Xi

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is willing to push ahead with inter-Korean cooperation and achieve denuclearization through dialogue, the South Korean presidential office announced on Thursday following a ROK-PRC summit.

The announcement follows the fifth meeting between the Chinese and South Korean Presidents held on the sidelines of Friday and Saturday’s G-20 summit in Osaka.

In a statement, South Korean presidential spokesperson Ko Min-jung said President Moon Jae-in was debriefed by his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on his two-day visit to Pyongyang last week.

“[Kim Jong Un] said he has the willingness to pursue reconciliation and cooperation with South Korea and the trend of dialogue on the Korean peninsula will remain unchanged,” Ko quoted Xi as having said during the summit.

Kim’s remark is noteworthy, coming amid several articles in North Korean media explicitly expressed discontent over the South Korean government and recent comments by President Moon during a trip to Northern Europe earlier in the month.

Thursday’s statement, written by director general of the Department of American Affairs at the DPRK Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) Kwon Jong Gun, stressed that Pyongyang would never ask Seoul to play the role of mediator in talks between Pyongyang and Washington.

The North Korean-run website Uriminzokkiri — which primarily targets South Korean audiences — in an article the same day claimed that Seoul should feel responsible for the now months-long deadlock in nuclear negotiations.

Presidential spokesperson Ko on Thursday also said that Kim had stressed his “commitment to denuclearization remains unchanged,” citing Xi’s briefing on his trip to Pyongyang.

The North Korean leader reportedly said he is “striving to develop the economy and improve people’s livelihoods according to the new strategic line, and therefore he hopes that external circumstances will be improved.”

Kim announced the North’s new strategic line of prioritizing socialist economic construction over the nuclear program in April last year.

“[Kim Jong Un] also wants to resolve the issue through dialogue, and is patiently hoping to find a reasonable way as soon as possible,” Ko quoted Xi as having said.

Although Pyongyang did not elaborate on the issue, Xinhua New Agency last Thursday reported that Kim told Xi that his country has not “received positive responses from the party concerned,” although it “has taken many active measures to avoid tensions and control the situation on the Korean peninsula.”

Reiterating comments made during a policy speech at a session of the 14th Supreme People’s Assembly (SPA) in April, Kim told Xi that the DPRK is “willing to stay patient” for the time being, expressing his hopes that the “relevant party” will work together to seek solutions.

The Blue House said Moon and Xi had on Thursday held an “in-depth discussion over matters of mutual concern,” including ways to enhance bilateral cooperation for a denuclearization and peace settlement on the Korean peninsula, during the 40-minute summit from 1737 local time in Osaka.

During the summit, Moon said Xi’s visit to the North and the exchange of letters between U.S. President Donald Trump and Kim “boosted the momentum” of the DPRK-U.S. dialogue, expressing his expectation of the speedy resumption of bilateral talks.

The Chinese and South Korean Presidents used the summit as an opportunity to agree to discuss a potential Xi visit to Seoul through diplomatic channels, Ko added.

The ROK-PRC summit took place a day before Moon is scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday night in Osaka.

The South Korean President is also set to hold his eighth summit with Trump in Seoul on Sunday.

Edited by James Fretwell

Featured Image: Korean Central News Agency (KCNA)