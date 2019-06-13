N. Korean agency launches project management app for workers, economic officials

A specialized North Korean company has launched a project management app to help workers and officials enhance efficiency and increase production, the externally-oriented online media Meari reported on Thursday.

The DPRK’s Central Information Agency for Science and Technology (CIAST), Meari reported, recently developed and rolled out the ‘Field Worker’s Companion (1.0),’ describing it as a “support program for management tasks” for mobile phone users.

The program, North Korean media said, can help officials engaging in “economic management” and field workers.

Users can reportedly “precisely figure out the material requirements… and scale of workforces needed” to complete construction projects and “draw up the most efficient budget plan, avoiding unnecessary waste” through the software.

The program covers the “electric power, mining, metallurgical, and machine-building industries as well as the construction sector, unit conversion, among others,” Meari reported, without providing further details.

Each category is subdivided into “a number of items that reflect different technical characteristics, standards, uses, and economic indices.”

“The support program for management tasks ‘Field Worker’s Companion’ (1.0)… will provide invaluable help to officials in the economic sector who actively participate in the Mallima Speed Movement,” Meari said, explaining that the app can contribute to “increased production and saving of resources.”

CIAST, which developed the software, has played a pivotal role in collecting and distributing scientific and technical information since its establishment in August 1963.

The organization operates a specialized search engine called ‘Kwangmyong’ featuring “hundreds of millions” of scientific and technological articles translated from various languages.

In April 2018 the Pyongyang Times reported that CIAST had provided “tens of millions of pieces of technical data” to industrial units including the Chollima Steel Complex, the Pyongyang Thermal Power Complex, and the Namhung Youth Chemical Complex that year.

The organization also developed and introduced a database building process and “retrieval and browsing systems for sci-tech learning spaces at hundreds of units,” the English-language newspaper read.

The party daily Rodong Sinmun in June 2018 reported that the CIAST rolled out software called ‘Key,’ enabling North Koreans to browse economic, scientific and technology-related indices around the world dated back to the late 1970s.

Users can also search and read foreign science and technology journals on the ‘Key’ platform.

North Korean media coverage also shows that Pyongyang appears to be stepping up its efforts to computerize its management system.

The ‘Tae An’ system was developed by the Faculty of Economics at Kim Il Sung University in the early decades of North Korea’s development.

March then saw Meari report that the DPRK-style “Integrated Management Information System ‘Tae An’ 2.0” had been “introduced into a number of institutions and industrial establishments across the country,” including the Pyongyang Essential Foodstuff Factory.

The new version, reports said, is a DPRK-style “standardized corporate resource planning system, which enables comprehensive management of all human, physical, and information resources … in an organic connection.”

Using the system, North Korean workers can also process tasks from preparation of production planning to management of products, production, labor forces, fixed assets, and electric power and financial accounting “in real time.”

Meari also reported in August 2018 that the Economic Management Informatization Research Institute at the University of National Economy had developed the DPRK-style software development tool ‘Su Ri Kae.’

By using the locally developed ‘Su Ri Kae,’ the research institute was able to achieve the “establishment of an integrated management information system,” Meari .

By using the tool, North Korean factories and industrial establishments are able to “implement the requirements of socialist economic management method,” it added.

The tools can be modified in accordance with the contents of management activities and have a wide range of applicability, the media continued.

The Pyongyang Hosiery Factory, for example, has reported to be able to conduct general management activities including personnel, facilities, and materials management, daily production, and financial reviews, with the newly-established system.

Edited by Oliver Hotham and James Fretwell

Featured image: NK News