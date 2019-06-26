Australian tour operator and graduate student reported detained in North Korea

Australia’s foreign ministry said Wednesday that it was “urgently seeking clarification” about reports that one of its nationals, named by media as Alek Sigley, has been detained in North Korea.

“The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is providing consular assistance, in accordance with the Consular Services Charter, to the family of an Australian man who has been reported as being detained in North Korea,” a spokesperson told NK News on Wednesday.

Multiple media reports from late Wednesday through early Thursday named Sigley as the likely detainee, citing unnamed sources.

Sigley, 29, has been a resident of Pyongyang since early 2018, and studies Korean literature there.

He also runs Tongil Tours, a company which regularly brings in groups of tourists into North Korea for educational and cultural exchanges.

“The Department is urgently seeking clarification,” the Australian foreign ministry added. “Owing to our privacy obligations we will not provide further comment.”

No details have been given about Sigley’s alleged offenses, and it remains unclear why he may have been suddenly detained.

Sigley was last heard from on Tuesday morning, and has not replied to messages from friends or family since.

A fluent Mandarin and Korean speaker, he has during his time in Pyongyang become a regular user of social media, using Twitter and Facebook — as well as his personal blog — to share updates about life in the country.



Earlier this year, he contributed a series of columns for NK News about his experiences as one of the few foreigners living full-time in the DPRK, on subjects ranging from local restaurants to fashion and culture.

Sigley had been visiting the country on-and-off as a tourist and tour operator for many years, even last year choosing to host his wedding in Pyongyang.

“Sigley is a knowledgeable observer of North Korea issues and we are surprised by reports of his sudden detention,” said Chad O’Carroll, CEO of the Korea Risk Group, which produces NK News. “We sincerely hope a rapid release can be secured by relevant authorities”.

News of Sigley’s situation rapidly followed reports on Wednesday about the detention of Japanese sushi chef Kenji Fujimoto, a claim which a Tokyo-based intelligence official said was “unconfirmed” as of yesterday afternoon.

Fujimoto, Kim Jong Il’s former sushi chef, was said to have been put in custody in Pyongyang for selling information to the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) which he had obtained after visiting North Korea in 2012 and 2016, Japan’s Daily Shincho said earlier on Wednesday.

Featured image: NK News