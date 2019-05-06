May 7, 2019
Login

Enter your
account info

FORGOT PASSWORD?
May 7, 2019
What exactly did North Korea test over the weekend? – NKNews Podcast Ep.70
What exactly did North Korea test over the weekend? – NKNews Podcast Ep.70
The NK News Seoul team discusses the DPRK's new rocket and prospects for diplomacy going forward

NK News 

May 6th, 2019

Month in Review

North Korea watchers were rudely awoken Saturday morning by news that the DPRK had launched a series of so-called “projectiles” off its east coast.

And as state media footage emerged the following morning, it became clear that one of the weapons tested by North Korea was a new-type short-range ballistic missile — representing the first such test of its kind by Pyongyang since November 2017.

Hoping to make sense of these developments and more, host Jacco Zwetsloot was joined by NK News CEO Chad O’Carroll, managing editor Oliver Hotham, and senior analyst Minyoung Lee to discuss missiles, state media, and the mysteries of the North Korean economy.

About the podcast: The “North Korea News Podcast” is a weekly podcast hosted exclusively by NK News, covering all things DPRK: from news to extended interviews with leading experts and analysts in the field and insight from our very own journalists.

Featured image: KCNA

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 49:43 — 46.5MB) | Embed

You can also find the North Korea News Podcast in:

  • Apple Podcasts
  • Android
  • Google Play
  • Stitcher
Get email alerts for every new podcast

Get North Korea headlines delivered to your inbox daily

Subscribe to the NK News 'Daily Update' and get links to must-read stories each morning

About the Author

NK News

NK News is a North Korea specialist news and information resource head-quartered in Delaware, U.S.A.

READ MORE ARTICLES

related posts

May 7th, 2019

Overcoming the impasse: how Moon can restore momentum to inter-Korean talks

One year ago, on April 27, there was a remarkable meeting between South Korean President…

May 3rd, 2019

How life for women is — and isn’t — changing under Kim Jong Un

This is the first of a two-part series examining recent research into life for women…

April 30th, 2019

Dining out in the DPRK capital: Pyongyang’s (surprisingly) good restaurants

Alek Sigley is a graduate student at Pyongyang’s Kim Il Sung University and runs the North…

April 30th, 2019

Unpacking the mystery of North Korea’s “ghost ships” – NKNews Podcast Ep.69

There's no shortage of "weird North Korea" stories, but few are as unsettling as the…

Skip to toolbar