What exactly did North Korea test over the weekend? – NKNews Podcast Ep.70

North Korea watchers were rudely awoken Saturday morning by news that the DPRK had launched a series of so-called “projectiles” off its east coast.

And as state media footage emerged the following morning, it became clear that one of the weapons tested by North Korea was a new-type short-range ballistic missile — representing the first such test of its kind by Pyongyang since November 2017.

Hoping to make sense of these developments and more, host Jacco Zwetsloot was joined by NK News CEO Chad O’Carroll, managing editor Oliver Hotham, and senior analyst Minyoung Lee to discuss missiles, state media, and the mysteries of the North Korean economy.

